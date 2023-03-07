 Skip to content

Gods Of Defense Playtest update for 7 March 2023

v0.17.3

  • Fixed the issues with minigame interaction
  • Updated the dialog sequence in minigame to be more user friendly
  • Fixed some issues when a panel is launched just as the wave ends. It no longer blocks the UI

