Hello Admirals,

This is another small update addressing things you reported the last days,

Hotfix Update v1.2.6

Fixed problem that could not allow an alliance to become canceled. Now all alliances can become canceled with a successful diplomatic action, when a war is over.

Fixed a bug that did not allow trade for used ships. Now you should receive orders for your mothballed ships.

Fixed a UI bug that was caused in the "Shared Designs" interface when browsing design years while a gun category was selected.

Fixed a critical bug that could make the research UI to not function properly and not allow to see research history per category.

Reduced significantly the power of submarines against many warships.

Possible fix for a very rare case that could make a gun not able to rotate at target (still, if a player turns his fast ships too much and plays in super fast forward, it may happen, but very sporadically).

Fixed errors that could make initial ship formations too close to each other and so very hard to switch to another state without collisions.

Improved auto-targeting to switch more effectively.

Some minor text errors due to "wip" localization fixed.

Further increase in ship maintenance cost, in order to progressively increase the campaign's financial challenge.

No more small updates are planned, unless absolutely necessary, in order to prepare for the next Major Beta Update which will include new weather features, new 3D models and many more.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team