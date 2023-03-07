This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for March 6th, 2023, detailing all the changes that have happened since February 27th, 2023. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

Accessibility Suggestions

We've created a forum post asking the community for suggestions on how we can improve gameplay for players with certain conditions such as colorblindness, dyslexia, or anything else that might affect a players ability to use the standard presentation and controls of the game.

If you have any ideas or suggestions, and possible solutions on how to solve a particular issue, please check out the forum post here.

February 2023 Condo Contest - Monochrome - Concluded

The results of the community vote are in!

Thanks to everyone who participated in the vote. There were 83 responses this time!

The winners of the community vote are:

1st Place - 2,000,000 Units - Kenmouth

2nd Place - 1,000,000 Units - SlyFoxxie

3rd Place - 750,000 Units - Picklegal1

4th Place - 500,000 Units - Ellis_Cake

5th Place - 300,000 Units - TheGreenKing

Marebear and Jazznaz also received a 50,000 Unit bonus to their participation prize for coming close to 5th place!

You can view all the submission here!

Thanks to everyone who joined the vote and the contest! See you in the next one!

Virus: Theme Park

Johanna continued working on art for "Theme Park".

Wheezwer worked on concept art of the ball roller area, as well as textures for the machines. She also started working on designs for the pie store in the map.

Virus: Theme Park WIP







Virus: Catzek Temple

Nuclearxpotato worked on pillars for "Catzek Temple".

Virus: Catzek Temple WIP





Our next Tower Unite update, Update 0.16.6.1 adds some new Libretro consoles, as well as support for light gun games. You can see what is planned for this update here.

macdguy worked on keyboard support for DOSBox and Flycast, along with folder support. He also worked on customization, such as the ability to change the color of buttons, joysticks, guns, etc. and switching between trackball and flight stick controls. He finished the Wireless Controller item, which lets you control your consoles from a distance or while in a seat. He also began working on a Media Organization Shelf System.

Nuclearxpotato finished working on an updated retro gaming computer, "MCD XP".

Miscellany

Joshua worked on a new Dragon plush, as well as the other Plaza NPCs.

Lifeless continued working on Part 2 of the Minigolf map, "Dark".

madmijk continued working on MIDI support.

Sketchman continued working on backend improvements and optimizations.

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since February 27th, 2023 at PixelTail Games.

