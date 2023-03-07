 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mobmania update for 7 March 2023

Version a.2.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10705438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.2.3.0

Discord Integration

Sending invites via Discord

Host any game as usual. Then (if Discord has recognized Mobmania as your active game), you will see the option to send an invite message.

Joining games via Discord

With Mobmania already opened. Then (if Discord has recognized Mobmania as your active game), you will be able to click Join.
Note: This will immediately exit whatever you are currently doing.

General

  • Tighter hitboxes on various enemies.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link