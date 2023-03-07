What's NEW in Version a.2.3.0
Discord Integration
Sending invites via Discord
Host any game as usual. Then (if Discord has recognized Mobmania as your active game), you will see the option to send an invite message.
Joining games via Discord
With Mobmania already opened. Then (if Discord has recognized Mobmania as your active game), you will be able to click Join.
Note: This will immediately exit whatever you are currently doing.
General
- Tighter hitboxes on various enemies.
Special thanks to the Discord community!
Changed files in this update