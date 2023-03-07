What's NEW in Version a.2.3.0

Discord Integration

Sending invites via Discord

Host any game as usual. Then (if Discord has recognized Mobmania as your active game), you will see the option to send an invite message.

Joining games via Discord

With Mobmania already opened. Then (if Discord has recognized Mobmania as your active game), you will be able to click Join.

Note: This will immediately exit whatever you are currently doing.

General

Tighter hitboxes on various enemies.

Special thanks to the Discord community!