Esperia ~ Uprising of the Scarlet Witch ~ update for 7 March 2023

New fixes - V.1.01.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10705417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Chapter 17 is playable again. It was skipped sometimes after Chapter 16.
-Correction of some motions in the last chapter.
-Fixed a bug displaying a wrong image and crashing at the end.

Thank you again to everyone reporting the last bugs!

