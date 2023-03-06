 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

INCARNAGE update for 6 March 2023

v1.2 - Achievements Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10705285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

INCARNAGE Version 1.2 is live!
After a few hours of confusion and setup, the game now has Steam achievements for completion of each section of Krome to award your campaign progress!

Full Changelog:
-Added a clearance achievement to each campaign segment
-Added a clearance achievement to the final boss / ending
-Added an achievement relating to zombies
-Added an achievement relating to ducks

There may or may not be more achievements added in future updates... No promises!

  • Elias

Changed files in this update

Depot 2073281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link