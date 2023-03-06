v1.2 - Achievements Update

INCARNAGE Version 1.2 is live!
After a few hours of confusion and setup, the game now has Steam achievements for completion of each section of Krome to award your campaign progress!
Full Changelog:
-Added a clearance achievement to each campaign segment
-Added a clearance achievement to the final boss / ending
-Added an achievement relating to zombies
-Added an achievement relating to ducks
There may or may not be more achievements added in future updates... No promises!
- Elias
