Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 6 March 2023

Update March 6th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated license links for music since it seems the website is no more to point to the relevant creative commons license for each track. Updated in game audio, image transitions through day 6, only day 7 in game remains, about six text files left to edit mostly the harem & Daisy endings at this point are left and a small amount of other items.

