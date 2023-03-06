 Skip to content

The Chronicle update for 6 March 2023

Update 3.0 More Horrors to behold

Update 3.0 More Horrors to behold

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey All,

Is this weeks update I have added a ton of new content. Fixed a bunch off bugs. I am not good at patch notes sorry, you'll just have to play to find all the stuff a added or changed.

Have fun.

  • ArtStrong

