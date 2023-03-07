Update 2.1.0u part II

This is the second part of the patch notes for Update 2.1.0u.
The first part can be found here.
Classes & Mechanics
- The Sirocco spell now can be bolstered by metamagic;
- A base attack bonus, granted by the Transformation spell, depended on the caster and not the target – fixed;
- A crossblooded sorcerer gained a well-deserved access to the secrets of druid, cleric and wizard spells;
- A Divine Hunter paladin will get the correct number of uses of the Divine Hunter Bond ability now;
- A Mystic Theurge can merge their spellbook with an Espionage Expert correctly now;
- A paladin now gains an additional use of Divine Weapon Bond at level 17;
- A resurrection scroll now works correctly and resurrects the character with full health;
- A scald didn't get the benefits of Rage Powers – fixed;
- A Trickster with Lore (Religion) 2 rank couldn't select the Domain Zealot mythic feat – fixed;
- Abilities Rage Power and Crippling Blows worked incorrectly – fixed;
- Abilities, that give a bonus against enemies of certain size, took into consideration only the original size of the targets, and not the current size, which could be changed with a spell – fixed;
- Activated powers that consume resources now show the time until the next resource drain;
- Added a requirement for Fencing Grace and Slashing Grace to not have a Weapon Finesse (Mythic) feat;
- Additional damage dice from the Tailwind of Fists did not multiply on a critical hit – fixed;
- The Aggressor animal companion archetype has been changed, and the Bleeding Strike ability is available at the 1st level now, and then improves at the 5th, 10th, 15th, and 20th levels;
- Alchemical Weapon ability, Alkenstar Alchemist background, and Negative Energy Mastery ability worked together incorrectly – fixed;
- Alchemist's Precise Bombs discovery had incorrect requirements (not to have a specific alchemist archetype instead of being able to use bombs) – fixed;
- Alderpash became more formidable in battle;
- Alkenstar alchemist background provided incorrect bonus to bomb damage – fixed;
- All characters, while mounted, now deal double damage on the first attack when charging with spears. This damage triples with Spirited Charge and quadruples with cavalier's Supreme Charge feat;
- All elemental wild shapes now work correctly;
- An Improved Improved Critical wasn't recommended for the player's character with Perception 2 rank – fixed;
- An Inquisitor who took the Loremaster prestige class now correctly gains a caster level and new spells when they take the Mystic Theurge prestige class;
- An oracle, who gained access to Mystic Theurge, Hellknight Signifer, or Loremaster prestige class by merging a Spellbook with an Angel's Mythic Spellbook now properly gains a caster level and new spells;
- Animal Companion wasn't getting a bonus from the Nomad background correctly – fixed;
- Aponavicius has a Displacement buff now;
- Arcane Armor didn't stack with the existing enhancement bonus for the Armored Battlemage Class – fixed;
- Arcane Bomber Wizard was unable to select Extra Bombs – fixed;
- Arcane Rider's bonus feat didn't have a name or description at the archetype progression tab – fixed;
- Aspect of Balor no longer grants a mythical bonus to Intelligence when activated while active Demonic Rage;
- Aspect of Deskari couldn't overcome physical damage reduction and didn't turn energy damage into unholy – fixed;
- Aspect of Shadow Demon no longer grants a mythical bonus to Wisdom when activated while active Demonic Rage;
- Aspect of the Wolf, greater Animal Aspect, Aspect of the Falcon, Aspect of the Bear, Aspect of the Stag, Blessing of the Salamander, Frightful Aspect, Geniekind, Fiery Body, Ice Body, and Iron Body spells now benefit from Master Shapeshifter feat and got the polymorph descriptor;
- Assassin's Poison Use now shows the correct DC;
- At the island with the Besmarite Undertow in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles, the Pirates' Ire effect could stack on a single character multiple times – fixed;
- Azata's Life-Bonding Friendship didn't allow to resurrect the companions with spells like Breath of Life – fixed;
- Babau's saving throws have been changed;
- Babau's Votary Poisoner used incorrect feats in the ranged combat – fixed;
- Balor Darrazand became more aggressive in battle, and will fight you with all his balor might during the siege of Drezen now;
- Banishment now only counts the hit dice from those creatures that it has successfully affected;
- Baphomet's Chosen Minotaur became stronger;
- Baphomet's Chosen will use his abilities and attack your party properly now;
- Battle Song — Final Verse affected all the enemies around the battle singer – fixed;
- Bestow Curse, Greater couldn't be affected by Persistent Metamagic – fixed;
- Bestow Grace now interacts correctly with the Extended Spell metamagic effect;
- Blade Whirlwind ability had no cost and metakinetic powers did not increase it – fixed;
- Blightborn elves and Kindred-Raised half-elves can no longer gain the Improved Elven Immunities feat, as they don't have access to the basic Elven Immunities;
- Blink spell worked against AoE spells, which it wasn't supposed to do – fixed;
- Blood Kineticist was not given a charged water blast if they chose electricity as the second element – fixed;
- Bloodrager's One with Nature ability now works only with enemy creatures;
- Bloodragers with mixed bloodline didn't receive energy resistance while raging – fixed;
- Bonuses at the 8th level of Hellknight Signifer prestige class are being calculated correctly now;
- Bonuses to strength, dexterity, and constitution from the Master Shapeshifter mythic ability will be displayed separately now;
- Bosun Bonecracker boss from The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC has been buffed, and now gives us the creeps;
- Bounty of Heroism didn't give a temporary HP bonus metamagic effect – fixed;
- Brilliant Inspiration spell allowed to reroll d20 twice instead of once – fixed;
- Brutality Incarnate and Inspire Ferocity abilities affected unarmed attacks instead of natural attacks only – fixed;
- By absorbing and overcoming Savamelekh's poison, Lann obtained a part of the demon's power. Now he gains +2 racial bonus to Strength and Constitution, and +4 to saving throws against poisons;
- By solving Desna's riddle, Arueshalae became closer to her goddess and her domain. Now she gains a luck bonus to saving throws, equal to half of her mythic level;
- Celestial template for animal companions now correctly provides DR and Spell Resistance;
- Champion of the Faith's Smite ability now works according to its description;
- Changed the description for the Racer animal companion archetype to reflect the increase in speed with levels;
- Characters didn't receive an immunity to vescavor's Gibber ability after passing the save – fixed;
- Characters who are immune to disease or have the Life Bubble active effect are now fully immune to Vrock's spores;
- Charge could be performed even if the character only had a ranged weapon – fixed;
- Cleaving Finish Feat worked incorrectly – fixed;
- Combat Maneuver Defense (CMD) bonus from buffs wasn't applied correctly – fixed;
- Controlled Fireball now works according to the description, dealing minimal damage to allies;
- Corrupted Blood spell now allows the enemy to roll a saving throw, when the spell has just been cast;
- Cure Moderate Wounds, Mass spell has been removed from the Mythic Lich's spell list;
- Demonic Rage used to activate regular Rage – fixed;
- Derakni Devastator from Wintersun caves was reworked to better match the party's level in chapter 3;
- Destructive Dispel now correctly works with kineticist's infusions;
- Dispel Synergy now works only on the enemies;
- Dispelling Attack didn't work with Arcane Trikster's spells – fixed;
- Domain Zealot didn't allow to use the abilities of your domains as a swift action – fixed;
- Dragonkind II spell stopped working on the player with Bloodrager class after a battle – fixed;
- Dragonkind spells had an incorrect description regarding the bonus type to ability scores – fixed;
- Duelist's No Retreat ability has been reworked – now it provides a +2 attack bonus on attacks of opportunity and +1 to the number of such attacks;
- Earthian Elemental Undertow now correctly limits the number of attacks;
- Effects of the Lead Blades and the Quarterstaff Damage ability stacked – fixed;
- Enlightened Philosopher's Final Revelation didn't scale the Charisma saving throws correctly – fixed;
- Espionage Master ability worked incorrectly – fixed;
- Feast of Blood no longer affects undead creatures and constructs;
- Fiery Body spell granted a claw attack instead of an unarmed attack – fixed;
- Fiery Body, Iron Body, and Ice Body spells are now considered as efects with a polymorph descriptor, and remove all polymorph effects from the target;
- Fighter Stance now provides an attack bonus instead of increasing the BAB;
- Fixed accepting Demon Origin by Woljif. Poison Resistance was added to Demonic Origin;
- Fixed an incorrect Mental Acuity bonus at level 20;
- Fixed Areelu's behaviour in the final battle;
- Fixed Inspirational Leader Mythic Feat;
- Fixed issues with damage for the following abilities: Angelic Attacks Rage Power, Mythic Charge, Mythic Leading Strike;
- Fixed issues with damage for the following spells: Resounding Blow, Firebrand, Acid Maw, Geniekind, Vampiric Blade, Elemental Assessor;
- Fixed multiple issues with auto-levelling;
- Fixed penalties to maximum Dexterity modifier when overloaded;
- Fixed the behavior of Cambion clerics in battle;
- Fixed the buffs on Tortured Skeleton Sniper;
- Fixed the combat behavior of a bandit necromancer in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC;
- Fixed the duration for the Animal Aspect, Greater spell, and removed the extra icon of the effect;
- Fixed the enhancement bonus stacking during natural attacks;
- Fixed the incorrect Reach article link in the description of Demon's Aspect of Vrock;
- Fixed the issue when the secret holy symbol of Lamashtu didn't appear in the chest;
- Fixed the issue with a debuff not being removed after a boss fight with the Songbird;
- Fixed the issue with the Ashen Lady's death;
- Fixed the Primalist's level progression for characters with two bloodlines;
- Fixed the size modifier progression for Combat Maneuver Bonus, and from tiny to colossal it's -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 4, 8 respectively;
- Fixed the Stoneskin effect on the enemies;
- Fixed the Weapon Focus description;
- For AC bonus and skills, if the character can select from each ability score they will get the bonus, the bonus will be calculated using the higher ability score;
- For Ley Line Guardian witch archetype, there was no title for the spellbook – fixed;
- For Sohei's Devoted Guardian the name and the description of the ability was missing – fixed;
- For the Canine Ferocity ability of Cavalier of the Paw, the type and source of the attack bonus were not displayed in the log – fixed;
- For the random effects of Wild Magic on the islands in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, Wild Magic has been divided into tiers: now the first tier spells are not as deadly;
- For warpriest's archetype Shieldbearer, the damage from an attack made with a shield wasn't affected by the Sacred Weapons feat – fixed;
- Freebooter's Bond granted an attack bonus against any flat-footed enemy, not just flanked ones – fixed;
- Freedom of Movement now gives immunity to staggered condition;
- Frightful Aspect and Dragonkind I, II, and III could be active on the same character at the same time – fixed;
- Gendarme's Transfixing Charge now only grants bonuses when the character is mounted, stacks with Spirited Charge, and receives extra damage with spears up to the total of x5 damage;
- Grease spell no longer works on the riders, only on their mounts;
- Grenadier gained the Alchemical Weapon — Holy Water ability;
- Healer's Touch increased Nature skill instead of Religion – fixed;
- Hellknight's Shackle discipline now works correctly;
- Hunter's Animal Focus ability granted bonuses incorrectly – fixed;
- Hunter's Forester archetype has finally received additional uses of the Tactician ability, as described. You may need to retrain the character;
- Hunter's Surprise ability didn't add sneak attack damage correctly – fixed;
- Imitator's ability Monk Stance now gives a correct amount of additional attacks at the 20th level;
- Imitator's Barbarian Stance, Fighter Stance, Monk Stance, and Rogue Stance granted incorrect bonuses – fixed;
- Improved Nenio's autolevelling template;
- Improved the balance of Star Rattle boss battle;
- Improved the logics of the Vital Strike ability, and it's interaction with damage multiplication on critical hits;
- In some cases, Areelu Vorlesh stopped fighting the Swarm That Walks, but kept taking damage from it – fixed;
- In the class progression window, the Secrets of the Grave ability was displayed incorrectly for the Dirge Bard archetype – fixed;
- In The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, an alchemist could use way too many bombs with the Fast Bombs ability under the island's slow effects – fixed;
- In The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, some boon-related achievements were unobtainable – fixed;
- In The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, the Force Reality ability now works on the Illusive Undertow effects;
- Incense Synthesizer's Incense Fog — Improved Incense now works correctly with Incense Fog — Increased Range, providing the right attck and damage bonuses... in the name of science, of course!
- Inspiring Word didn't Provide a bonus to skill checks – fixed;
- Instinctual Warrior did not receive stance bonuses – fixed;
- Instrument of Freedom ability dealt damage to allies – fixed;
- Invisibility, Almost Greater spell worked incorrectly – fixed;
- It was possible to activate two rage effects at the same time – fixed. All characters went through the anger management courses;
- Jolting Portent spell now correctly calculates damage and difficulty for oracles;
- Kineticist's Blizzard Blast had an extra Channel Negative Energy descriptor – fixed;
- Kineticist's Charged Water Blast had an extra Channel Negative Energy descriptor – fixed;
- Kineticist's Charged Water Blast with Extended Range infusion dealt only 1 point of damage – fixed;
- Kineticist's Cold Blast had an extra Channel Positive Energy descriptor – fixed;
- Kineticist's Electric Blast had an extra Movement Impairing descriptor – fixed;
- Kineticist's Grappling Infusion had incorrect DC – fixed;
- Kineticist's Ice Blast had an extra Arcane descriptor – fixed;
- Kineticist's Mud Blast had an extra Siege descriptor – fixed;
- Kineticist's Sandstorm Blast had an extra Negative Level descriptor – fixed;
- Kitsune will no longer lose additional attacks after changing shape into a human;
- Lich ability Withering Life didn't work correctly with AoE spells – fixed;
- Lich's Ravener has been improved and given a breath appropriate to its type;
- Lullaby spell had the wrong duration and worked incorrectly – fixed;
- Magical Tail (Kitsune) feats were combined into a single feat;
- Martyr (paladin archetype) no longer gains the Mark of Justice at the 11th level, as they don't have access to Smite Evil;
- Martyr's Mercy ability worked incorrectly – fixed;
- Metamagic (Extend Spell) didn't increase the duration of the Bestow Grace of the Champion spell – fixed;
- Mongrel's Blessing now has a correct saving throw difficulty;
- Monk archetype Sensei no longer has access to Flurry Of Blows, which he was not supposed to have to begin with;
- Mythic Legend incorrectly calculated the caster's level of a Sorcerer multiclassed with a Mystic Theurge – fixed;
- Nahyndrian Shadow-Caller and Nahyndrian Shadowcaster passed their exams and officially became undead;
- Natural attack bonuses of the same type now stack correctly;
- Natural growth of animal companions did not stack with animal growth cast on them – fixed;
- Negative Energy Mastery ability worked incorrectly – fixed;
- Nereid's Beguiling aura affects animal companions no longer. Keep yourself together, leopard!
- Not all possible arcanist exploits could be seen in the archetype progression window – fixed;
- Not all possible hexes were displayed in the archetype progression window for the Shaman – fixed;
- Not all possible hexes were displayed in the class progression window for the Witch – fixed;
- Now it's possible to select the 'Metamagic (Completely Normal Spell)' feat via the Extra Feat mythic ability;
- Now mammoth and boar animal companions have a Trip (Gore Attack) ability instead of a Trip (Bite attack) ability;
- On casting Player, spell resistance check was rolled twice – fixed;
- Oolioddroo now have the Extraplanar subtype, which allows the Banishment spell to interact with them correctly;
- Oracle ability Friend to Animals granted an incorrect bonus to animals in 30 feet area – fixed;
- Oracle's Final Revelation didn't provide the immunities to some conditions – fixed;
- Osirian Historian background now correctly grants a +1 bonus to Knowledge (world) skill if you already have this class skill;
- Otherworldly Companion's templates granted incorrect number of uses to Smite Good/Evil – fixed;
- Perfect Form spell applied bonuses to abilities incorrectly – fixed;
- Powers granted by domains incorrectly belonged to arcane schools of magic – fixed;
- Prayer spell got its decription back;
- Priest of Balance's abilities did not apply to Channel Negative Energy from the Danse Macabre – fixed;
- Primalist gained bloodline and rage powers from the Second Bloodrager Bloodline mythic power incorrectly – fixed;
- Pure Form spell now removes all negative effects;
- Quicken Spell description contained misinformation about not being able to quicken the spells with a cast time of 1 full round – fixed;
- Rectify State ability didn't remove Song of Discord – fixed;
- Reduced the difficulty of the bodaks in the scene where the party is being captured on the way to Colyphyr;
- Remove Sickness grants a bonus to sawing throws against a Nauseated condition correctly now;
- Resonating Word couldn't be Bolstered, Empowered, Extended, or Maximized by metamagic – fixed;
- Rupture Restraints Mythic Feat now interacts correctly with Hold Monster, Chains of Light, and Overwhelming Grief spells;
- Safe Curing no longer provokes an attack of opportunity when casting a curing spell;
- Sanctified Slayer can now study their target as a swift action at the 7th level;
- Searing Flesh didn't work against Slam; damage taken from the ability was multiplied if the character was hit by a critical attack – fixed;
- Second Mystery couldn't be selected with the Extra Mythic Ability mythic feat – fixed;
- Serpent's Fang ability worked incorrectly – fixed;
- Shadow Conjuration and Shadow Conjuration, Greater spells now work with the Metamagic (Extend Spell) feat; Shadow Evocation spell now works with the Metamagic (Maximize Spell), Metamagic (Bolster Spell), and Metamagic (Reach Spell) feats;
- Shielding Tailwind was not working correctly – fixed;
- Skeletal Salesman didn't sell the items for chapter 5 – fixed;
- Slippery Mind is now an advanced rogue talent;
- Smite Evil could be used on allies – fixed;
- Smite Evil used to add damage to the Destructive Shockwave mythic ability – fixed;
- Some enemies in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC had greater spell penetration feat without spell penetration – fixed;
- Some enemies with a magus class weren't using magus abilities – fixed, they will use Spell Combat and Ranged Spell Combat now;
- Some important characters disappeared after being killed with certain Lich spells – fixed;
- Some shields provided an incorrect bonus to the attack – fixed;
- Sometimes it was possible to get 0 skill points on level up – fixed, you will always get at least 1 skill point now;
- Spike Stones in some cases affected invisible units – fixed;
- Splash from Alchemical bombs no longer crits;
- Stalwart defender at the 9th level now gets the Body of Stone;
- Studied Spawn — Large ability didn't add a bonus to Large and Huge targets – fixed;
- Study Target ability from different slayers can be applied to the same creature now;
- Succubi's level drain no longer provokes an attack of opportunity and an FX glitch; the animation was also changed to a more appropriate one;
- Swarm That Walks and its clones' Swarm Inundation ability now works correctly in combination with multiple Swarm That Walks clones;
- Sylvan Trickster had no option to choose some advanced rogue talents – fixed;
- Tainted Sneak Attack worked incorrectly – fixed;
- The ability to use shields as weapons was granted by the Martial Weapons Proficiency instead of Shield Bash – fixed;
- The Accomplished Sneak Attacker feat was incorrectly shown in its prerequisites – fixed;
- The Animal Growth spell used to give an enhancement bonus to natural armor to AC instead of increasing this parameter – fixed;
- The aquatic pillar in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC now summons water elementals properly;
- The Battering Blast spell performed the Bull Rush combat maneuver, even if it missed – fixed;
- The bite attack for kitsune fox form disappeared after polymorphing into any other animal form – fixed;
- The Blind Fight feats now only work for the melee attacks, as their description says;
- The Bloodline Ascendance mythic ability was missing the Power of Wyrms (Green) option – fixed;
- The Bone Explosion spell now can be used with persistant metamagic;
- The bonuses a leopard animal companion gains at the 4th level now match the description;
- The bonuses from the Elemental Rampager's Rampage are being calculated correctly now;
- The Charge ability couldn't be used when the fatigued condition was suppressed by Ameliorating — Fatigued – fixed;
- The damage and the saving throw difficulty from the lightning now scale with the expedition tier in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC (3d6/3d8/3d10);
- The damage bonus from the Slashing Tailwind was applied incorrectly – fixed;
- The damage from claws for Bloodragers with the Draconic Bloodline now correctly increases from d6 to d8 at the 8th level;
- The damage from the Powerful Charge ability was calculated incorrectly – fixed;
- The damage of warpriest's deity's favored weapon didn't increase at the 1st level with the Sacred Weapons feat – fixed;
- The Dazzling Display ability could disappear after character's death – fixed;
- The DC is now being calculated correctly for the Lich power Fear Control;
- The Defensive Stance ability of paladin Stonelord archetype had an incorrect description, and incorrectly stacked with a similar ability of Stalwart Defender prestige class – fixed;
- The Dispelling Attack incorrectly calculated the caster level for dispel – fixed;
- The Divine Herbalist, when choosing battle mystery, was getting an incorrect final revelation – fixed;
- The Flying Time Undertow effect worked incorrectly for the commander and their party – fixed, it will no longer stay on the characters after leaving the island;
- The granted powers of a Battle spirit shaman weren't shown in the class progression window – fixed;
- The Holy Water Jet arcanist exploit had incorrect prerequisites – fixed;
- The Ice Body spell now grants the target immunity to exhausted and fatigued conditions;
- The Increased Damage Reduction rage power didn't stack with the Damage Reduction for bloodrager – fixed;
- The kalavakus' Enslave Soul ability worked on the target even after a successful saving throw granted the immunity from it – fixed;
- The Oblate — Acolyte background didn't use Wisdom instead of Charisma for the effect of Touch of Glory spell – fixed;
- The player must have a Mutagen feat now to take a Feral Mutagen discovery;
- The player will get experience after killing a Babau Infiltrator;
- The player will get experience after killing Elemental Pillars, Zombie Rangers, and Star Rattle;
- The powers granted by Transmutation school weren't shown in the class progression section for a wizard – fixed;
- The Shield spell now protects against incorporeal touch attacks, providing a +4 bonus to AC;
- The Snap Shot ability could not be selected in the Combat Tricks list – fixed;
- The Soul Shield bonuses worked incorrectly and didn't provide the bonuses it was supposed to – fixed;
- The special size modifier applied to a Combat Maneuver Bonus (CBM) is now calculated correctly;
- The Spell Penetration (Mythic) feat granted an incorrect bonus to overcome spell resistance – fixed;
- The spells of Lich's Skeletal Inquisitor mistakenly counted as arcane – fixed;
- The Summon Monster Zero spell got a proper description, and also was removed from Trickster's spell selection list, and now will be added automatically. You can't have too many extraplanar murder ponies!
- The Sun Marked spell was dealing additional damage only when the attack was made with a weapon – fixed;
- The Trickster's mythic feats were added to the list of bonus combat feats of some classes;
- The War Domain didn't grant Divine Hunter domain spells – fixed;
- The warpriest with a Luck blessing now gains the curse of unlucky presence at the 10th level instead of the ability provided by the Destruction blessing;
- The White Mage arcanist archetype now correctly gains bonuses from boundless healing;
- Trickster's combat feats will no longer be available to a Loremaster who is not following a Trickster mythic path;
- Trickster's Knowledge (Arcana) 3 rank no longer makes weapons furyborn;
- Unarmed attacks of Monk and Imitator didn't benefit from the Ki Strike when the Monk Stance was enabled – fixed;
- Unarmed Strike was added to Melee, Monk, and Natural weapon groups;
- Unbreakable Heart spell now grants an additional saving throw to those who are under the Dominate effect;
- Uncanny Dodge was not displayed on the leveling-up screen – fixed;
- Underground Chemist couldn't take Weapon Focus (Bombs) – fixed;
- Unnatural Heat effect dealt damage if the character drank potions – fixed;
- Veil of Heaven was dealing incorrect damage;
- Vermleks hold their swords now;
- Vescavors weren't considered evil – fixed;
- Vivisectionist received an extra Medical Discovery – fixed:
- We've added rewards for killing the bosses in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC: now after they are slain, their artifacts will appear in the mimic's shop in the standalone mode;
- We've made the succubi remove invisibility after saving and loading;
- When the Skeletal Vanguard took the Skeletal Fighter I improvement, the description of Weapon Focus was incorrect – fixed, and removed from the list weapons the skeleton cannot use;
- Willodus became stronger in battle;
- Wrecking Blows worked incorrectly – fixed;
- Ygefeles now uses the Cloak of Dreams spell in battle. Even demons understand the importance of good rest!
- Crushing Blow feat worked incorrectly – fixed.
- Aivu no longer dies after finishing the quest to become the Legend, but she will still leave the party;
- Fixed a number of typos in the texts;
- Fixed navigation of enemies in Wintersun;
- In the main game, Commander could tell Nocticula about Nahyndri's ship without finding it first – fixed;
- Irabeth and Anevia remained in Drezen's throne room even after being driven away by the player – fixed;
- Linnorm Uffrandir has become stronger;
- Nahyndri has lost the Last Stand ability, but received better attributes;
- Optimized the locations from Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC;
- Reduced the difficulty of a skill check needed to find Laughing Caves;
- Reworked the Swarm That Walks model, making it closer to the original art;
- The player could meet a friendly assassin while traveling. The assassin has finally read the contract and will now become hostile toward the player;
- Those who were raised from the dead by the Lich, will now gain the Lord/Lady of Death deity;
- Tinna, Scenery Master, no longer disappears during the dialogue;
- Vescavor swarm no longer can fall into pits;
- We stopped party members from getting outside the map boundaries when entering the Ziggurat in the Inevitable Excess DLC;
- When leaving the party, Arueshalae took all the equipped items with her – fixed.
