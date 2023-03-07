 Skip to content

Scribble It! update for 7 March 2023

Patch 1.7.5.1 Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.7.5.1 is now live!

We fixed a couple bugs. One of them was causing crahes when playing Rate It! in Quick Play. Sorry for the inconvenience!

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our [Discord](discord.gg/scribbleit) or on Twitter!

Bugfixes

  • Fixed crash when starting Rate It! in Quick Play
  • Fixed round category screen was shown in other game modes
  • Fixed placements were incorrect when joining in progress match
  • Fixed required round time is not correctly for achievements

Changed files in this update

