Cryogenesis is out now!

Cryogenesis, new game from Remainder Studios inspired by SOMA and Resident Evil, is now available on Steam!

You play Roger Bennet, who wakes up in a cryogenic capsule 50 years after humanity came to an end.

You will have to find out what is happening and what you are doing in that place while you solve puzzles, collect resources and get the best weapons to face all the dangers that this gigantic bunker houses.

Are you ready to live a great science fiction and mystery adventure?

Find out for yourself and save the planet!

If you find any bug or error, do not hesitate to report it in this post