Update 0.11.11 - 30 new weapons!

Added 30 new weapons to the game! Discover powerful new armaments to take down your enemies and dominate the battlefield.

BATTLEDRONE - UNLOCK: Kill 15 miniboss on Conflict Zone

ARTILLERY BATTLEDRONE - UNLOCK: Kill 30 miniboss on Conflict Zone

MISSILE BATTLEDRONE - UNLOCK: Kill 45 miniboss on Conflict Zone

THERMAL BUOY - UNLOCK: Kill 20 pirates

BOOMERANG BUOY - UNLOCK: Buy all ships

ROCKET BUOY - UNLOCK: Sabotage 25 satellites

PLASMA EMITTER - UNLOCK: Get at least 10% on every upgrade

EMP EMITTER - UNLOCK: Kill 40 pirates

DISRUPTIVE EMITTER - UNLOCK: Get $40000

SHIELDING EMITTER - UNLOCK: Sabotage 10 satellites

LASER MISSILE - UNLOCK: Collect 15000 units of resources

PLASMA MISSILE - UNLOCK: Scan 25 anomalies

CLUSTER MISSILE - UNLOCK: Collect 10000 units of resources

ELECTRIC MISSILE - UNLOCK: Kill 20 motherships

EMP MISSILE - UNLOCK: Buy 15 perks

DISRUPTIVE MINES - UNLOCK: Scan 10 anomalies

ELECTRIC MINES - UNLOCK: Kill 15 motherships

PLASMA MINES - UNLOCK: kill 60 pirates

MAGNETIC MINES - UNLOCK: Get 120 time bonus

LASER MINES - UNLOCK: Collect 4000 mechanical parts

COSMIC CRUSHER - UNLOCK: Get $20000

ROCKETS - UNLOCK: Rescue 25 pilots

THERMAL CANNON - UNLOCK: Get $80000

RADIOACTIVE GRENADE - UNLOCK: Collect 5000 units of resources

PLASMA INFERNO - UNLOCK: Collect 25000 units of resources

ARC LIGHTNING - UNLOCK: Collect 2000 mechanical parts

BOOMERANG STRIKE - UNLOCK: Collect 2500 xp bonus

DOUBLE BLASTERS - UNLOCK: Get 100 hp bonus

ION CANNON - UNLOCK: Rescue 10 pilots

BULLET BARRAGE - UNLOCK: Collect 6000 mechanical parts

We're always eager to hear feedback from our players, so please, don't hesitate to share your thoughts with us - your input helps us make the game better for everyone.

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy the latest update!

