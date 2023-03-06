Update 0.11.11 - 30 new weapons!
Added 30 new weapons to the game! Discover powerful new armaments to take down your enemies and dominate the battlefield.
BATTLEDRONE - UNLOCK: Kill 15 miniboss on Conflict Zone
ARTILLERY BATTLEDRONE - UNLOCK: Kill 30 miniboss on Conflict Zone
MISSILE BATTLEDRONE - UNLOCK: Kill 45 miniboss on Conflict Zone
THERMAL BUOY - UNLOCK: Kill 20 pirates
BOOMERANG BUOY - UNLOCK: Buy all ships
ROCKET BUOY - UNLOCK: Sabotage 25 satellites
PLASMA EMITTER - UNLOCK: Get at least 10% on every upgrade
EMP EMITTER - UNLOCK: Kill 40 pirates
DISRUPTIVE EMITTER - UNLOCK: Get $40000
SHIELDING EMITTER - UNLOCK: Sabotage 10 satellites
LASER MISSILE - UNLOCK: Collect 15000 units of resources
PLASMA MISSILE - UNLOCK: Scan 25 anomalies
CLUSTER MISSILE - UNLOCK: Collect 10000 units of resources
ELECTRIC MISSILE - UNLOCK: Kill 20 motherships
EMP MISSILE - UNLOCK: Buy 15 perks
DISRUPTIVE MINES - UNLOCK: Scan 10 anomalies
ELECTRIC MINES - UNLOCK: Kill 15 motherships
PLASMA MINES - UNLOCK: kill 60 pirates
MAGNETIC MINES - UNLOCK: Get 120 time bonus
LASER MINES - UNLOCK: Collect 4000 mechanical parts
COSMIC CRUSHER - UNLOCK: Get $20000
ROCKETS - UNLOCK: Rescue 25 pilots
THERMAL CANNON - UNLOCK: Get $80000
RADIOACTIVE GRENADE - UNLOCK: Collect 5000 units of resources
PLASMA INFERNO - UNLOCK: Collect 25000 units of resources
ARC LIGHTNING - UNLOCK: Collect 2000 mechanical parts
BOOMERANG STRIKE - UNLOCK: Collect 2500 xp bonus
DOUBLE BLASTERS - UNLOCK: Get 100 hp bonus
ION CANNON - UNLOCK: Rescue 10 pilots
BULLET BARRAGE - UNLOCK: Collect 6000 mechanical parts
We're always eager to hear feedback from our players, so please, don't hesitate to share your thoughts with us - your input helps us make the game better for everyone.
Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy the latest update!
