 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EON Fighter update for 6 March 2023

Update 0.11.11 - 30 new weapons!

Share · View all patches · Build 10705036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.11.11 - 30 new weapons!

Added 30 new weapons to the game! Discover powerful new armaments to take down your enemies and dominate the battlefield.

BATTLEDRONE - UNLOCK: Kill 15 miniboss on Conflict Zone
ARTILLERY BATTLEDRONE - UNLOCK: Kill 30 miniboss on Conflict Zone
MISSILE BATTLEDRONE - UNLOCK: Kill 45 miniboss on Conflict Zone
THERMAL BUOY - UNLOCK: Kill 20 pirates
BOOMERANG BUOY - UNLOCK: Buy all ships
ROCKET BUOY - UNLOCK: Sabotage 25 satellites
PLASMA EMITTER - UNLOCK: Get at least 10% on every upgrade
EMP EMITTER - UNLOCK: Kill 40 pirates
DISRUPTIVE EMITTER - UNLOCK: Get $40000
SHIELDING EMITTER - UNLOCK: Sabotage 10 satellites
LASER MISSILE - UNLOCK: Collect 15000 units of resources
PLASMA MISSILE - UNLOCK: Scan 25 anomalies
CLUSTER MISSILE - UNLOCK: Collect 10000 units of resources
ELECTRIC MISSILE - UNLOCK: Kill 20 motherships
EMP MISSILE - UNLOCK: Buy 15 perks
DISRUPTIVE MINES - UNLOCK: Scan 10 anomalies
ELECTRIC MINES - UNLOCK: Kill 15 motherships
PLASMA MINES - UNLOCK: kill 60 pirates
MAGNETIC MINES - UNLOCK: Get 120 time bonus
LASER MINES - UNLOCK: Collect 4000 mechanical parts

COSMIC CRUSHER - UNLOCK: Get $20000
ROCKETS - UNLOCK: Rescue 25 pilots
THERMAL CANNON - UNLOCK: Get $80000
RADIOACTIVE GRENADE - UNLOCK: Collect 5000 units of resources
PLASMA INFERNO - UNLOCK: Collect 25000 units of resources
ARC LIGHTNING - UNLOCK: Collect 2000 mechanical parts
BOOMERANG STRIKE - UNLOCK: Collect 2500 xp bonus
DOUBLE BLASTERS - UNLOCK: Get 100 hp bonus
ION CANNON - UNLOCK: Rescue 10 pilots
BULLET BARRAGE - UNLOCK: Collect 6000 mechanical parts

We're always eager to hear feedback from our players, so please, don't hesitate to share your thoughts with us - your input helps us make the game better for everyone.

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy the latest update!

DISCORD

TWITTER

Changed files in this update

Depot 2146721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link