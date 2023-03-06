The Dead Reckoning Update

MUERTA HAS RISEN

Death’s right hand joins the battle of the Ancients with a dead eye, two fists full of iron, and ammo to spare. Help her track down souls and usher them to the afterlife (before they usher you to yours) in the Dead Reckoning Mini-game, and use your bounty to unlock all-new item sets. The Dead Reckoning is at hand, and now available to play. Check out the full update page for details on all the deadly delights in store.

Spring is almost here, and that means it's time for a fresh Dota Plus update, including Advanced Battle Stats, Seasonal Treasure and updated quests and rewards.

Advanced Battle Stats

Elevate — and evaluate — your game with advanced Battle Stats directly in your profile. Dota Plus members now have access to completely revamped, real-time gameplay analytics. Dig deeper into your play style by sorting your complete Dota history by hero, role, game mode, and more.

Dota Plus Seasonal Treasure

The Spring 2023 Seasonal Treasure sets have been bundled with the Dead Reckoning Chest. Murder your Dead Reckoning mini-game targets for more chances to earn chests, then snag a key in the Shard Shop for 20,000 shards each.

Seasonal Quests and Guild Rewards Refresh

To help in your hunt for Dead Reckoning Keys, a new set of Dota Plus quests have arrived offering up to 115,200 shards over the course of the season. In addition, the rewards for Silver-, Gold-, and Platinum-tier guilds have been updated for this season, featuring new sprays, emoticons, and chat wheels.

Seasonal Sets

Looking for a vintage item set from an older Dota Plus season? Autumnal 2021 and Wintry 2021 treasure content is now available for direct purchase in the Shard Shop for 15,000 Shards each.

Moving Dota Technology Forward

As we mentioned when we launched Battle Pass: Part II, this update has removed support for OpenGL. For macOS customers, the minimum requirement is now macOS 10.13.6 with a Metal-capable GPU (AMD GCN-based GPU or newer; NVIDIA Kepler-based GPU or newer; or Intel HD 4000 or newer). For Linux customers, AMD GCN+, NVIDIA Kepler+, or Intel HD 5000-series or newer is required.

In a future update this year, we intend to upgrade our SIMD support from SSE2 to SSE4.1 to allow higher performance in physics, particles, and general gameplay code. Almost all processors released in the past 10 years support SSE4.1, so this should affect a very small portion of Dota players. If you have a computer that does not support SSE4.1, you will need to upgrade to a newer CPU once that update releases.

We are in the process of updating our models to a newer format known as ModelDoc. After this change is complete, we will be removing several animation-related APIs from our custom game API in favor of ModelDoc's animation support. These deprecated APIs are listed on the Source 2 Developer Community Wiki.

7.33 Coming In April

The Dead Reckoning Update has a lot of features we’re really proud of — a new hero, item sets, a mini-game. But we get it. Many of you were hoping for Patch 7.33.

We’ve been working on an ambitious gameplay patch for a while, and we were hoping to get it done in time for this update. We’re currently aiming to release it in late April. So in the meantime, while we put the finishing touches on it, enjoy the Dead Reckoning Update and Patch 7.32e.