 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gorilla Tag update for 10 March 2023

March Flashback

Share · View all patches · Build 10704901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get ready to hit the slopes in the latest game update, as the mountains have undergone a stunning transformation. The new ice formations have created the perfect conditions for sliding, making it the ultimate winter sports destination. Zoom down the frozen mountainsides and race against other players to get that tag first.

Remember to dress up warm with the perfectly timed winter Flashback.

If it’s too cold in Mountains, make your way to the Forest as the snow has thawed and grass has started to grow.

Changed files in this update

Gorilla Tag Content Depot 1533391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link