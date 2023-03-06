Launch fixes

Thank you everyone for the feedback, I am just one person working on this project but ill continue to update/fix any issues that come up. Listed below are some of the changes from launch.

Campaign:

Fixed lighting issues causing laser sight to be hidden

Mission 02 difficulty has been decreased

Fixed issue with exploding barrels in mission 07 for boss

Missile Launcher accuracy adjusted

"Hoppers" health increased / movement fixes

Light audio fixes

50 Days:

Bow adjustments

Talent points for Player Speed will give 6% increase of player speed up from 3%.

"Champion" health increased. Damage from fire will now tick every 1s down from 1.5s

Fixed player clipping issues

Day 21 unlockable area has more loot spawn points

Ghouls now spawn on day 7 up from day 6

General: