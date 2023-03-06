Launch fixes

Thank you everyone for the feedback, I am just one person working on this project but ill continue to update/fix any issues that come up. Listed below are some of the changes from launch.
Campaign:
- Fixed lighting issues causing laser sight to be hidden
- Mission 02 difficulty has been decreased
- Fixed issue with exploding barrels in mission 07 for boss
- Missile Launcher accuracy adjusted
- "Hoppers" health increased / movement fixes
- Light audio fixes
50 Days:
- Bow adjustments
- Talent points for Player Speed will give 6% increase of player speed up from 3%.
- "Champion" health increased. Damage from fire will now tick every 1s down from 1.5s
- Fixed player clipping issues
- Day 21 unlockable area has more loot spawn points
- Ghouls now spawn on day 7 up from day 6
General:
- Rifle recoil adjusted slightly
- Fixed scaling of command consoles in the lobby area
