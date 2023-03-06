 Skip to content

A Terrible Place update for 6 March 2023

Launch fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone for the feedback, I am just one person working on this project but ill continue to update/fix any issues that come up. Listed below are some of the changes from launch.

Campaign:

  • Fixed lighting issues causing laser sight to be hidden
  • Mission 02 difficulty has been decreased
  • Fixed issue with exploding barrels in mission 07 for boss
  • Missile Launcher accuracy adjusted
  • "Hoppers" health increased / movement fixes
  • Light audio fixes

50 Days:

  • Bow adjustments
  • Talent points for Player Speed will give 6% increase of player speed up from 3%.
  • "Champion" health increased. Damage from fire will now tick every 1s down from 1.5s
  • Fixed player clipping issues
  • Day 21 unlockable area has more loot spawn points
  • Ghouls now spawn on day 7 up from day 6

General:

  • Rifle recoil adjusted slightly
  • Fixed scaling of command consoles in the lobby area

