Commander: Modern War update for 6 March 2023

# New Game Features

Commander: Modern War update for 6 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

A new update, bringing some features that were not implemented/not working when the game launched and other new stuff and improvements.
Updates for Commander: Modern War:

Added/ImprovedFixed

  • Fixed fog of war when playing with multiple human players
  • Added a "See Map" button when choosing scenarios in the map selection screen
  • After finishing a scenario, players can now create a new one without returning to the main menu
  • Units are now available in different sizes (0.8 to 1.2 scale)
  • Implemented a missing feature: unlimited fuel or ammunition
  • Added one more music track
  • Added new explosion sounds
  • Added 3 new maps

Hope you enjoy this update.
Share your feedback and your suggestions.

Stay tuned for more.
Have a great week, and stay safe!

