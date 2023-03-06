New Game Features

Share · View all patches · Build 10704877 · Last edited 6 March 2023 – 22:39:20 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

A new update, bringing some features that were not implemented/not working when the game launched and other new stuff and improvements.

Updates for Commander: Modern War:

Added/ImprovedFixed

Fixed fog of war when playing with multiple human players

Added a "See Map" button when choosing scenarios in the map selection screen

After finishing a scenario, players can now create a new one without returning to the main menu

Units are now available in different sizes (0.8 to 1.2 scale)

Implemented a missing feature: unlimited fuel or ammunition

Added one more music track

Added new explosion sounds

Added 3 new maps

Hope you enjoy this update.

Share your feedback and your suggestions.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a great week, and stay safe!