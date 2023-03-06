New Game Features

Greetings!
A new update, bringing some features that were not implemented/not working when the game launched and other new stuff and improvements.
Updates for Commander: Modern War:
Added/ImprovedFixed
- Fixed fog of war when playing with multiple human players
- Added a "See Map" button when choosing scenarios in the map selection screen
- After finishing a scenario, players can now create a new one without returning to the main menu
- Units are now available in different sizes (0.8 to 1.2 scale)
- Implemented a missing feature: unlimited fuel or ammunition
- Added one more music track
- Added new explosion sounds
- Added 3 new maps
Hope you enjoy this update.
Share your feedback and your suggestions.
Stay tuned for more.
Have a great week, and stay safe!
