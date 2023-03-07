Patch 0.2.0.1 - Astrid's Story and Relations Update!

Hello!

New update is here! About 300 new lines of dialogues, together with the long-awaited new relations system. Let's take a closer look at all of these:

Astrid's full story

Astrid got her own story! The story will move forward as your relationship progresses and when you are in the right place, at the right time. Psst, look for a second cutscene on Tuesday night near your house

Relations

From now on, you can present citizens with gifts to gain relationship points. As you progress and have more conversations, you will learn new facts about them! Once you become friends with them, I'm sure they'll reward you in some way

New UI

Some interfaces have been redesigned or made more easily usable

And several other minor features to discover! In the meantime, I have created quite a few furnitures' models for the game, so a DIY patch will be released soon as well!

In addition, it will include a system of gifts sent by citizens and lots of new daily schedules depending on the day or time of year.

Thanks for reading and enjoy the update!