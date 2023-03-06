0.1.10 - No Fix, Only Balance

-
Unique spells no longer passively grant mana, instead they discount their next cast's mana cost by 1 on level up.
-
Very slightly reduced Treasure Chest legendary drop chances (at least until we have more legendaries).
(A lot of the buffs below were suggested by Wunarg.)
-
Windwaltz now shoots 3 wind blades instead of 1 on the third hit.
-
Increased Bow movement speed multiplier while drawn from 40% -> 65%
-
Reduced Super Dynamite infusion's trigger damage threshold from 6 -> 5.
-
Increased Arcane Power's channel speed bonus from 15% -> 20%.
-
Multicast no longer gives base mana.
Changed files in this update