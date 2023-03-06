 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gatedelvers update for 6 March 2023

0.1.10 - No Fix, Only Balance

Share · View all patches · Build 10704859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Unique spells no longer passively grant mana, instead they discount their next cast's mana cost by 1 on level up.

  • Very slightly reduced Treasure Chest legendary drop chances (at least until we have more legendaries).

(A lot of the buffs below were suggested by Wunarg.)

  • Windwaltz now shoots 3 wind blades instead of 1 on the third hit.

  • Increased Bow movement speed multiplier while drawn from 40% -> 65%

  • Reduced Super Dynamite infusion's trigger damage threshold from 6 -> 5.

  • Increased Arcane Power's channel speed bonus from 15% -> 20%.

  • Multicast no longer gives base mana.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1638441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link