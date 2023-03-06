Update 03-06-2023

- Simplified options in training window
- Add new icons for achievements, aquarium build status & navigation
- New text dialog for fish selection
- Fix magnify glass & smash manager
Darwin's Aquarium update for 6 March 2023
