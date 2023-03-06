 Skip to content

Darwin's Aquarium update for 6 March 2023

Update 03-06-2023

  • Simplified options in training window
  • Add new icons for achievements, aquarium build status & navigation
  • New text dialog for fish selection
  • Fix magnify glass & smash manager

