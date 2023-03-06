 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Creature Clicker - Capture, Train, Ascend! update for 6 March 2023

Hotfix - 06/03/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10704614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

Fixed:
Final Asc creatures cannot purchase 1st Asc skills.
1st Asc unlock achievements not unlocking if you already have a final asc creature
Hawk crashing the game

Changed files in this update

Creature Clicker - Capture, Train, Ascend! Content Depot 529241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link