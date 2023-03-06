Hotfix - 06/03/2023

Patch Notes:
Fixed:
Final Asc creatures cannot purchase 1st Asc skills.
1st Asc unlock achievements not unlocking if you already have a final asc creature
Hawk crashing the game
