Back to h patch

Returned all levels and endgame after huge overhaul of player engine and object to enable further adjustments and juices to the game.
Added sounds for electric guitar but it needs to be better.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Returned all levels and endgame after huge overhaul of player engine and object to enable further adjustments and juices to the game.
Added sounds for electric guitar but it needs to be better.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update