Led It Rain update for 6 March 2023

Back to h patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10704575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Returned all levels and endgame after huge overhaul of player engine and object to enable further adjustments and juices to the game.

Added sounds for electric guitar but it needs to be better.

Changed files in this update

Led It Rain Content Depot 464611
