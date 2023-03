Share · View all patches · Build 10704457 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 22:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Winter is over and that means it’s time for another content update for Femdom Waifu VR. We focused on small quality changes to make your game experience more adorable.

With this update:

the main heroine doubles her taunt animations for the sake of variety;

non-vr users receive more freedom in terms of movement;

the sneakers outfit option got added for free;

several bugfixes, optimization.

Have fun, stay tuned and…

See you at the session!