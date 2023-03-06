Update [v23.03.06]

Removed temporary visual elements from update v22.12.28 ;

Removed old skills system. Also removed "Speed Movement" skill, but by default player speed increased;

In old version you could change only wall colors and illumination.

Now you can change:

Wall (colors, texture);

Illumination (colors);

Floor (texture);

Ceiling (texture);

Also the amount of textures will be increased in the next updates, if you have some suggestions about how you want to see your shop visual, write in comments below or in Discord channel.

Added new items for selling:

Chair OFBS;

Chair OFR;

Chair OFB;

Chair OFW;

Chair OFSM;

Chair OFBM;



Added new trade racks:

Table MAWH;

Table MABHB;

Table MABHS;



I want to thank all players who give feedback and suggestions, I'm reading all yours suggestions and I hope together we can make the best game! Thanks to all!

Some of suggetions not implemented in this update, but I will add them in the next updates.

Best Regards,

DiamosDev