- Fixed a bug with machine inventories where some slots didn't accept any items and didn't behave properly.
- Added some preventive measures for exiting vehicles where sometimes the character model wasn't in the correct location.
- Fixed a bug where machines didn't give back their inventories. They will now try to drop items in the player's inventory and if full on the ground.
- Fixed an issue with the Separator's power socket.
- Fixed an issue with lasers and the UI button.
- Fixed an issue where development keybinds interfered with shipped game keybinds, for example P was pausing the game.
- Made clearer the location of laser for new and returning players in the ship!
JUNKPUNK update for 6 March 2023
Fixes from this weekends major update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Junkpunk Content Depot 1585021
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update