JUNKPUNK update for 6 March 2023

Fixes from this weekends major update!

Patchnotes
  • Fixed a bug with machine inventories where some slots didn't accept any items and didn't behave properly.
  • Added some preventive measures for exiting vehicles where sometimes the character model wasn't in the correct location.
  • Fixed a bug where machines didn't give back their inventories. They will now try to drop items in the player's inventory and if full on the ground.
  • Fixed an issue with the Separator's power socket.
  • Fixed an issue with lasers and the UI button.
  • Fixed an issue where development keybinds interfered with shipped game keybinds, for example P was pausing the game.
  • Made clearer the location of laser for new and returning players in the ship!

