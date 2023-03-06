Role of Hex 1.0.2

Hello everyone, this is the first weekly update for the game, which should happen every week while the roadmap is going.
Today I'm uploading a few minor changes to the game some of you suggested.
Big thanks to Wanderbots, his videos helped me find a lot of issues within the game!
Changes with ⬡ icon were suggested by the community.
Additions
-
New stuff to the config menu
⬡ Option to toggle fullscreen
⬡ Low-shader mode
⬡ UI Scale option
Balance Changes
-
Ghost buildings nerfed
This refers to buildings that were placed, but not built yet
Ghost buildings no longer trigger 'Out With a Bang'
Ghost buildings no longer reveal tiles
Ghost buildings now take extra damage from enemies
-
Vortex specialization reworked
Now multiple vortices merge when they are close enough together
When they merge, they increase in radius and have their duration added
-
Game-pace changes
⬡ Spawner is accelerated when there are no enemies alive
General Changes
-
New upgrade selection screen
⬡ Contains a small description of every available upgrade
⬡ Increased grace time before the upgrade is clickable from 0.2 to 0.5 seconds
Has a different description and 'Recycle' option when it is a Specialization selection
-
Steam Achievements
They should now work properly
Removed some achievements that are no longer relevant to the game
-
UI Changes
⬡ Bottom-right icons now also show costs
Damage numbers now have different sizes and colors depending on several factors
The drop screen now tells you where to equip your drops
-
Small changes
Specializations now drop again after 10 levels if you recycle them
Added level to enemy tooltips, you still have to hold "alt" to see these
Nuke crater fadeout time reduced from 20 minutes to 2 minutes
The game does not actually start until the player acts
Fixes
- Fixed multiple of the same upgrade showing in the upgrade selection
- 'Level Up!' equipment no longer gives one more level than stated on its tooltip
- Fixed recycle option giving 16 times more resources than the tooltip value
Changed files in this update