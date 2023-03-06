Role of Hex 1.0.2

Hello everyone, this is the first weekly update for the game, which should happen every week while the roadmap is going.

Today I'm uploading a few minor changes to the game some of you suggested.

Big thanks to Wanderbots, his videos helped me find a lot of issues within the game!

Changes with ⬡ icon were suggested by the community.

Additions

New stuff to the config menu

⬡ Option to toggle fullscreen

⬡ Low-shader mode

⬡ UI Scale option

Balance Changes

Ghost buildings nerfed

This refers to buildings that were placed, but not built yet

Ghost buildings no longer trigger 'Out With a Bang'

Ghost buildings no longer reveal tiles

Ghost buildings now take extra damage from enemies

Vortex specialization reworked

Now multiple vortices merge when they are close enough together

When they merge, they increase in radius and have their duration added

Game-pace changes

⬡ Spawner is accelerated when there are no enemies alive

General Changes

New upgrade selection screen

⬡ Contains a small description of every available upgrade

⬡ Increased grace time before the upgrade is clickable from 0.2 to 0.5 seconds

Has a different description and 'Recycle' option when it is a Specialization selection

Steam Achievements

They should now work properly

Removed some achievements that are no longer relevant to the game

UI Changes

⬡ Bottom-right icons now also show costs

Damage numbers now have different sizes and colors depending on several factors

The drop screen now tells you where to equip your drops

Small changes

Specializations now drop again after 10 levels if you recycle them

Added level to enemy tooltips, you still have to hold "alt" to see these

Nuke crater fadeout time reduced from 20 minutes to 2 minutes

The game does not actually start until the player acts

Fixes