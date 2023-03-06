Patch notes

Hotfix to address some newly discovered bugs.
- Fixed issue with a particular story quest that skipped a step automatically.
- Bug with Shield Throw projectile, not auto-locking to nearby targets
- Fixed a long-running bug that prevented attacking for a second after taking damage.
- Quality of life changes for the Bow and camera orientation.
- Soul Essence ability should no longer teleport the Player under the floor.
- Small changes to the Tank class. -> Less attack speed and more damage.
- Fixed a bug that caused the 'Fort and Relic's' UI not to update.
Changed files in this update