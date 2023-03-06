 Skip to content

Castle: Daybreak update for 6 March 2023

Patch notes

Build 10704154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix to address some newly discovered bugs.

  • Fixed issue with a particular story quest that skipped a step automatically.
  • Bug with Shield Throw projectile, not auto-locking to nearby targets
  • Fixed a long-running bug that prevented attacking for a second after taking damage.
  • Quality of life changes for the Bow and camera orientation.
  • Soul Essence ability should no longer teleport the Player under the floor.
  • Small changes to the Tank class. -> Less attack speed and more damage.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the 'Fort and Relic's' UI not to update.

