 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 6 March 2023

Targeting Pod Jitter Fix for Norway Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 10704108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update should (hopefully) fix the targeting pod's tendency to "jitter" and when targeting distant targets and when low frame rates are encountered.

I've tested as much as I can and since I implemented the fix I haven't come across any issue with jittering. However, I struggle to get my frame rate below 30fps even by running at nearly 8k so it is possible it still occurs when hitting something below that.

If anyone still encounters jitter then please let me know ːsteamhappyː

I have also disabled the Ambient Occlusion option in the Video Settings as it causes trees to be visible through the terrain. Unfortunately this is a Unity issue so I'm not sure if I can fix it just yet.

Changed depots in norwayterrain branch

View more data in app history for build 10704108
Depot 2012141
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link