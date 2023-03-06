 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outshine update for 6 March 2023

Outshine is now available in Russian, Polish, and Portuguese Brazil

Share · View all patches · Build 10704100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Light Chasers,

Our team is happy to announce the release of our new language patch including Russian, Polish, and Portuguese Brazil. We hope that you will enjoy the update.

On a side note, we also corrected a few bugs reported and improved the current version of the game.

Improvements:

  • support for Russian, Polish, and Portuguese Brazil
  • faster loading

Fixes:

  • fixed "noword" on boss 3 for Korean
  • fixed issue with loading info not updating
  • fixed issue with boss1 lights staying on
  • fixed performance degradation when playing for longer periods of time

Many thanks for the positive feedback and the good reviews, it helps a lot!
Keep on shining.

-VirginRedemption

Pssst: If you want to keep up to date with the latest news, don't hesitate to join our discord.

Changed files in this update

Outshine VSD Depot Depot 1288412
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link