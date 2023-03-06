Outshine is now available in Russian, Polish, and Portuguese Brazil

Hi Light Chasers,
Our team is happy to announce the release of our new language patch including Russian, Polish, and Portuguese Brazil. We hope that you will enjoy the update.
On a side note, we also corrected a few bugs reported and improved the current version of the game.
Improvements:
- support for Russian, Polish, and Portuguese Brazil
- faster loading
Fixes:
- fixed "noword" on boss 3 for Korean
- fixed issue with loading info not updating
- fixed issue with boss1 lights staying on
- fixed performance degradation when playing for longer periods of time
Many thanks for the positive feedback and the good reviews, it helps a lot!
Keep on shining.
-VirginRedemption
Pssst: If you want to keep up to date with the latest news, don't hesitate to join our discord.
