Share · View all patches · Build 10704000 · Last edited 6 March 2023 – 21:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Increase the level reward, reward one weapon for every 5 levels before level 100, and reward one weapon for every 10 levels after level 100

Increase the drop guarantee. If you kill 500 monsters (BOSS is 10) without dropping weapons, you will be rewarded with one weapon.

When the backpack is full, every 3 spilled equipment will be automatically converted into 1 material point