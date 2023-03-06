CoH3 Hot Fix 1.0.5 - March 6, 2023

​​​​​The team at Relic is very appreciative of all your feedback and support so far, and we hope you’re enjoying Company of Heroes 3! We’ve made the following balance changes in multiplayer and co-op. Some of these changes are in response to what we’ve been seeing, and some changes were long planned.

We’re aware that several issues are impacting multiplayer right now. We’ve implemented the following changes to address many of them and will continue to monitor and adjust balance as need be in the future. This patch may not address all balance concerns right now, as we want to make incremental changes and assess their impact. We’re currently testing and experimenting with changes for outstanding issues.

Our top priorities currently are to address exploits and reduce the power of certain strategies.

General

Renamed the difficulty settings to make them more consistent and user-friendly.

Campaign AI should venture into the player's territory to capture points or attack the player's companies more. An upcoming change is planned to improve the AI's aggression in the campaign.

Multiplayer Changes

Universal Changes

Light Indirect-Fire - Mortars

Recharge time from 15 to 30 seconds

Mortar damage against emplacements doubled

Medium Indirect-Fire - Pack Howitzer, LeIG, Heavy Mortar

Medium Indirect-Fire has been reworked to be better against static defenses, more accurate and have higher area of effect against infantry.

Recharge time from 15 to 30 seconds

Crew size from 4 to 5

Medium Indirect-fire damage increased against bunkers and emplacements

Barrage and auto-fire accuracy increased

Barrage and auto-fire fire more rapidly

Smoke

Smoke duration from 40 to 30

Heavy Machine Guns

All HMGs have had their suppression and area suppression increased by roughly 10-15%

Factions

US Forces

We’ve noted that the US Forces are struggling in all modes, particularly in larger team games. These targeted fixes are to address certain units that were underpowered within the roster, reducing tech cost and making the faction more competitive in the mid game where it was faltering. More changes are coming to address some outstanding issues facing the US Forces.

Weapon Support Center manpower decreased cost from 160 to 120

Motor Pool fuel cost decreased from 55 to 45

US Forces Units

Riflemen

Riflemen health per model increased from 95 to 100

Bazooka Team

Bazooka Team manpower cost from 300 to 250

Health per model increased from 80 to 90

M1 81mm Mortar

Veteran airburst and Delayed Fuse barrage ability recharge times from 45 to 30 seconds

Airburst and Delayed Fuse barrage costs from 35 to 20

Delayed Fuse is more accurate and has higher Area of Effect

Airburst area of effect damage has been adjusted

Sniper

Sniper aim-time decreased from 2 to 1.5 seconds

M3 75mm Gun Motor Carriage

Long-range accuracy against vehicles increased by 20%

M8 Greyhound

Reload time between shots increased from 3.325 to 4.2 seconds

M24 Chaffee

Long-range accuracy against vehicles increased by 20%

M18 Hellcat

Reload time between shots from 6/6.5 to 4.75/5.25 seconds

M29 Weasel Reconnaissance Vehicle

Mortar and Machine Gun weapon drop ability cost increased from 50 to 75

Mortar and Machine Gun weapon drops now have a recharge time of 60 seconds

Sherman Whizbang

Rocket barrage recharge times reduced from 120 seconds to 90 seconds

Rocket area of effect damage distance from 0.75/1.25/5 to 0.75/1.5/7

Rocket angle scatter from 12 to 11

Rocket scatter max from 11 to 9

US Forces Battlegroups

Airborne Battlegroup

Paratroopers

Bazooka cost from 90 munitions to 75 munitions

HMG and M1 57mm Paradrop Abilities

Paradropped HMG cost from 300 to 250

Paradropped Anti-Tank Gun cost 330 from 250

Carpet Bombing Run

Cost from 200 munitions to 180 munitions

Special Operations Battlegroup

Smokescreen

Cost from 50 munitions to 40 munitions

Mark Target

Cost from 60 munitions to 50 munitions

Resupply Operation

Cost from 120 munitions to 180 munitions

British Forces

While doing better than the US Forces, the British Forces also struggles across modes and has more recently been heavily relying on Boys Antitank Rifles to keep up. We’re toning down the power of these weapons while bringing up to par many units in the roster that were under performing for their costs. Battlegroup units have received some love and will give Infantry Sections more competition.

Team Weapon Training and Light Vehicle Training costs decreased from 200 manpower and 30 fuel to 150 manpower and 20 fuel

British Forces Units

Infantry Section

Bren Gun long-range accuracy increased by 15%

Boys AT Rifle damage against buildings reduced by 50%

Boys AT Rifle damage against cover objects reduced by 75%

Boys AT Rifle AOE damage removed

Boys AT Rifle no longer gains small-arms accuracy bonus against Team Weapons

Foot Guards

Manpower cost fixed/increased from 399 to 400

Submachine gun lethality increased by 25% at short range

Commando LMG Section

Manpower cost increased from 320 to 350

Now significantly more lethal at all ranges

Commando Section

Lethality increased by 25% at short-range

Indian Artillery Gurhkas

Bren Gun lethality increased by 15% at long-range

Thompsons lethality increased by 25% at short range

CMP 15cwt Truck

Cost decreased from 260 manpower and 25 fuel to 240 manpower and 20 fuel

Mobility increased

Polsten AA Gun cost from 90 to 60 munitions.

Polsten AA damage reduced

Polsten range from 40 to 45

Heavy Mortar

Weapon traverse speed from 25 to 40

Barrage range from 120 to 150

Humber

Manpower cost from 260 to 240

Received weapon overhaul and is significantly more lethal against infantry.

Mark Area ability cost removed.

Mark Area can now be used in the Fog of War

Smoke Launchers range decreased from 65 to 45

M3 Stuart

Unlock cost decreased from 150/40 to 100/25

Fuel cost decreased from 45 to 35

Reload time between shots from 4.5/5.5 to 3.5/4 seconds.

Cannon penetration from 65/50/40 to 120/100/80

Commander aura bonus from 20% to 10%

Smoke Canister ability cost removed. Smoke recharge time to 120.

Bishop

Unlock cost decreased from 125 manpower and 25 fuel to 100 manpower and 25 fuel.

Barrage recharge time from 60 to 30

Direct Shot is now able to target all enemy and neutral units

Matilda

Armor increased from 260/150/100 to 300/200/100

Grant

Steady Assault speed and rotation rate penalty reduced from 50% to 25%.

AA Crusader

Fuel cost from 50 to 70

Accuracy increased by roughly 50% across all ranges

Area of Effect increased and damage increased

Weapon Penetration to 40/35/25

Churchill Black Prince

Armor from 300/220/150 to 340/240/150

Speed from 3.8 to 3

Damage from 160 to 240

Range from 45 to 40

Reload from 4.75/5 to 6

Area of Effect radius from 0.5 to 3.25

Area of Effect damage increased

Penetration from 300/250/220 to 300/275/240

Wehrmacht

We’re toning down parts of the Wehrmacht’s mid and late game power. We will be making further changes to Emplacements in the next hot fix.

Wehrmacht Units

Panzer Kompanie

Panzer Kompanie manpower cost from 200 to 300

Concrete Bunkers

Health decreased from 960 to 720

Armor decreased from 40 to 35

Kettenkrad

Communication cables upgrade cost increased from 25 munitions to 35 munitions

Nebelwerfer

Barrage recharge time from 90 to 70 seconds

Fires more rapidly

Incendiary Rocket area of effect far damage from 0.2 to 0.25

Incendiary Rocket area of effect distance from 0/1/3 to 0/1.5/5

Incendiary Rocket scatter max from 12 to 10

More accurate firing into fog of war

Wirbelwind

Accuracy decreased from 30% at long-range; 15% at short-range

Area of Effect damage reduced by 10%

Long-range cooldown between burst increased by 50%

Panzer IV

Cost increased from 430 manpower and 90 fuel to 440 manpower and 100 fuel

Population cost from 12 to 14

Wehrmacht Battlegroups

Luftwaffe Battlegroup

2cm FlaK 38 Emplacement

Now requires either Luftwaffe Kompanie, Panzergrenadier Kompanie, or Panzer Kompanie.

Cost increased from 200 manpower and 25 fuel to 250 manpower and 35 fuel

88cm FlaK 36 Emplacement

Cost from 310 manpower and 40 fuel to 380 manpower and 45 fuel

Time to Construct increased from 30 to 40 seconds

Luftwaffe Combat Group

Cost increased from 3 to 4 ◆ Command Points

Luftwaffe Infantry Reserves

Cost increased from 3 to 4 ◆ Command Points

Deutsches Afrikakorps

The Afrikakorps has arrived with great fury and is steamrolling the competition. They’re a bit overtuned across the board, and we’re taking steps to reduce their power in the early and late game.

Fire Support Elements

Cost from 125 manpower and 35 fuel to 150 manpower and 45 fuel

Support Armor Elements

Manpower cost from 125 to 100

Afrikakorps Unit Changes

Panzergrenadier

MG 34 Light Machine Gun long-range lethality decreased by 15%

Assault Grenadiers

Lethality increased by 25% at short range

Panzerjager Squad

Squad size from 5 to 4

Panzerbuchse 39 AT Rifle decreased rate of fire at long-range

MG 34 Light Machine Gun can no longer fire on the move

Kradschutzen Motorcycle

Build time from 20 seconds to 35 seconds

250 Light Carrier

Manpower cost from 260 to 280

Lethality decreased by 25% at short range

Lethality decreased by 50% at long-range

2.5 Tonne Medical Truck

Manpower cost from 150 to 200

Flakvierling Half-track

Cost from 260 manpower and 35 fuel to 280 manpower and 40 fuel

Recovery Half-track

Cost from to 280 manpower and 30 fuel to 250 manpower and 40 fuel

Walking Stuka Rocket Half-track

Area of Effect damage from 1/0.175/0.075 to 1/0.2/0.1

Scatter max from 20 to 15

Guastatori

Manpower cost from 400 to 440

Flamethrower cost from 80 to 90

Armor from 1.5 to 1.25

Afrikakorps Battlegroups

Italian Combined Arms Battlegroup

Bersaglieri Bolster

Cost increased from 2 to 1 ◆Command Points

Breda Model 30 Light Machine Guns

Cost from 2 to 3 ◆Command Points

Carro Armato M13/40 Light Tank

Cost decreased from 2 to 1 ◆Command Points

Pact of Steel

Cost decreased from 3 to 1 ◆Command Points

Bug Fixes