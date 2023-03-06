New Patch: 0.8.3

This one came out a bit slow due to, well, the birth of my first child. But hey, I've more or less found a way to keep getting stuff done, including some good fixes in this patch!

BUG FIXES

Fixed certain text (including dialogue) getting very blurry at high resolutions

Cleaned up timing of priest curses - tests are now scheduled to avoid conflicts with missions or other curses

Typos and cutscene fixes

Minor fixes to launch event logic

POLISH