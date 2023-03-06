 Skip to content

Astronaut: The Best Alpha update for 6 March 2023

New Patch: 0.8.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This one came out a bit slow due to, well, the birth of my first child. But hey, I've more or less found a way to keep getting stuff done, including some good fixes in this patch!

BUG FIXES
  • Fixed certain text (including dialogue) getting very blurry at high resolutions
  • Cleaned up timing of priest curses - tests are now scheduled to avoid conflicts with missions or other curses
  • Typos and cutscene fixes
  • Minor fixes to launch event logic
POLISH
  • All dialogue choices that lead to skill tests now are clearly labeled (except ones where it's supposed to be a surprise)
  • Notifications now use contextual icons instead of always the little piloting icon
  • Lots of polish/fixes for mapestries - they should all be correctly sized and spaced now
  • Added depth to hallway when leaving office in "The Haunting of Porpoise Bay"
  • Changed music for priest curse scenes to the spooky game over track
  • Launch pre-flight check now zooms in on organist when she's mentioned

