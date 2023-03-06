New Patch: 0.8.3

This one came out a bit slow due to, well, the birth of my first child. But hey, I've more or less found a way to keep getting stuff done, including some good fixes in this patch!
BUG FIXES
- Fixed certain text (including dialogue) getting very blurry at high resolutions
- Cleaned up timing of priest curses - tests are now scheduled to avoid conflicts with missions or other curses
- Typos and cutscene fixes
- Minor fixes to launch event logic
POLISH
- All dialogue choices that lead to skill tests now are clearly labeled (except ones where it's supposed to be a surprise)
- Notifications now use contextual icons instead of always the little piloting icon
- Lots of polish/fixes for mapestries - they should all be correctly sized and spaced now
- Added depth to hallway when leaving office in "The Haunting of Porpoise Bay"
- Changed music for priest curse scenes to the spooky game over track
- Launch pre-flight check now zooms in on organist when she's mentioned
