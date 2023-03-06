 Skip to content

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 6 March 2023

Update 0.21.1c Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

  • Increased the default number of auto-save, quick-save, and lost ship files from 10 to 25.
  • Bugfix: Crash in some very specific situations when transferring crew to a junked ship.
  • Bugfix: Possible fix for multiplayer desyncs caused by Railguns.

