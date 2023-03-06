- Increased the default number of auto-save, quick-save, and lost ship files from 10 to 25.
- Bugfix: Crash in some very specific situations when transferring crew to a junked ship.
- Bugfix: Possible fix for multiplayer desyncs caused by Railguns.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 6 March 2023
Update 0.21.1c Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
