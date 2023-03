-Fixed not being able to hide the suspension

-Fixed the dealer bug when selling a chassis without wheels

-Increased starting money to 1.5 million yen

-Added a few aftermarket body parts for the "S100P" (kei truck)

-Added hydraulic handbrakes for the "S100P"

-Save system fixes

Note: it is recommended to create a new profile after this update otherwise you may need to sell the current car and buy another car if it had a bugged part