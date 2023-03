Fixes Shooter tier4 skill not working with Rubber Bullets and Penetrating Shots

Fixes Hypochondria not being removed from a unit sometimes

Adds a visual effect for tier4 Fencer skill

Restores missing tier5 Mage animation

(Almost) fixes the Rain of Bullets tooltip missing some info and showing wrong damage

Patch 1.4.3 had a serious bug, we had to revert. To those who got that update, sorry for the inconvenience.