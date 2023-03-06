 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 6 March 2023

Hotfix V 0.2.1

Build 10703699

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Notes Version 0.2.1

Additions:

  • Added info to the taming game which keys are have to be pressed to play the game

Changes:

  • Changed: Made some landscape place a bit more plane to offer a bit more building space
  • Changed: Made the taming game a bit taller so you have some extra time to react to the movement
  • Changed: Map icons will shrink now when you zoom into the map
  • Changed: Chat window will stay visible longer now
  • Changed: Press the "Take All" Button or using the shortcut will take all and close the window
  • Changed: The Durability for fire magic is raised from 100 to 250
  • Changed: Using skillpoints on agility will increase the max energy by 5 per point

Fixes:

  • Fixed: Changing the character optics and gender is not working for a new game
  • Should be fixed: Players have no names ingame sometimes. Added an extra check for it so it should fix it in savegames too
  • Fixed: Straight stairs are not working
  • Fixed: Water splash sound is missing when jumping into water with a mount
  • Fixed: Interaction and hitting objects in first person view does not work properly
  • Fixed: Crafting blueprints are shown as craftable or not craftable even if resources are in the inventory or not
  • Fixed: Birch tree collision let the character stuck in it

Changed files in this update

