Hotfix V 0.2.1

Hotfix Notes Version 0.2.1
Additions:
- Added info to the taming game which keys are have to be pressed to play the game
Changes:
- Changed: Made some landscape place a bit more plane to offer a bit more building space
- Changed: Made the taming game a bit taller so you have some extra time to react to the movement
- Changed: Map icons will shrink now when you zoom into the map
- Changed: Chat window will stay visible longer now
- Changed: Press the "Take All" Button or using the shortcut will take all and close the window
- Changed: The Durability for fire magic is raised from 100 to 250
- Changed: Using skillpoints on agility will increase the max energy by 5 per point
Fixes:
- Fixed: Changing the character optics and gender is not working for a new game
- Should be fixed: Players have no names ingame sometimes. Added an extra check for it so it should fix it in savegames too
- Fixed: Straight stairs are not working
- Fixed: Water splash sound is missing when jumping into water with a mount
- Fixed: Interaction and hitting objects in first person view does not work properly
- Fixed: Crafting blueprints are shown as craftable or not craftable even if resources are in the inventory or not
- Fixed: Birch tree collision let the character stuck in it
Changed files in this update