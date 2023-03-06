 Skip to content

Hotdog Quest: One With Everything update for 6 March 2023

Post-release fixes

Build 10703612

Fixed a potential clipping issue in the start of the city level
When you respawn it should now zero out your velocity

Changed files in this update

Depot 1842451
