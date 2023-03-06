Update V 0.6.6 - Honor Points Update

Greetings,
After receiving feedback, we changed how HP works:
- Player now will never lose HP after playing the campaign again!
Thank you for the feedback!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Greetings,
After receiving feedback, we changed how HP works:
Thank you for the feedback!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update