 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Northend Tower Defense update for 6 March 2023

Update V 0.6.6 - Honor Points Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10703529 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

After receiving feedback, we changed how HP works:

  • Player now will never lose HP after playing the campaign again!

Thank you for the feedback!

Changed files in this update

Northend Tower Defense Content Depot 1669171
  • Loading history…
Depot 1669172
  • Loading history…
Depot 1669173
  • Loading history…
Depot 1669174
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link