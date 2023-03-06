The Convergence Update - Beta 0.9 Patch Notes

The Convergence, Patch 0.9, is coming Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM CT!

Welcome everyone to the final day of our Pre-Patch Blog Post Hype Week! Over the last year, we have been working on a very large number of improvements for Last Epoch alongside the addition of the Multiplayer Beta. With all these changes stored up, we have a lot of notes and changes ready for you to look over. Because of the sheer number of these notes, we've decided to release them a few days earlier than we usually would in order to provide a chance to read through the areas you might be interested in and prepare for patch day!

In preparation of the launch of the new client on March 9th, we will be taking the current log-in servers offline approximately 4 hours before the patch launch in order to migrate accounts to the new servers. (This will not transfer any characters, or other progression, just getting everyone set up to be able to log-in to the new servers).

Last Epoch Beta Patch 0.9 - Convergence will introduce:

Multiplayer!

New 3D models for new and existing Uniques

New Armor sets for Acolyte, Mage, Primalist, Rogue, and Sentinel

New Unique Items

Balance Changes, including almost every skill in the game

Performance Improvements

New Music & Sound

New Player animations, and skill VFX

New Bone Golem and Manifest Armor models

New Enemies

Reworked Zones

New Monolith Maps

Bug Fixes

And more!

Check out the full Patch Notes here!