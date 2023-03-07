 Skip to content

SCP: Labrat update for 7 March 2023

v2.037 Re-release

Share · View all patches · Build 10703504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 2.037 has been re-released as the default version for stability reasons. This re-release contains none of the changes made since the original release.

