- CHAPTER #20 - TALES OF TURANIA

Small update with slight additions and HB&P discount week.

With the preparation of a new adventure, I have had to change some descriptions, improve others and add some more lore to some locations in Turania to match the different stories where this land may appear. I have also included the cover images of the last two adventures that the game will have as well as their names.

Changelog v.0.8.6:

ADDED

Added names of the last two adventures (still to be developed) added and revealed.

Added a new event that occurs as a bard when you try to sing in the inn of Turania in the story 'Songs of Kings & Wars'.

CHANGES

Changed the image of the spear on the second page of the end log to that of a ring.

Changed the description text of the Sobara desert when you reach it in the story 'The Barbarian'.

Changed the name of the pirates in the story 'Song of Kings & Wars' to Turanian pirates.

BUGSFIXES

Fixed a bug in the story inn 'Songs of Kings & Wars' where if your character is a bard, and is wounded, giving him the order to rest would cause the bard to sing instead.

Some small arrangements.