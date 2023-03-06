 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heroes of Book & Paper update for 6 March 2023

- CHAPTER #20 - TALES OF TURANIA

Share · View all patches · Build 10703440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update with slight additions and HB&P discount week.

With the preparation of a new adventure, I have had to change some descriptions, improve others and add some more lore to some locations in Turania to match the different stories where this land may appear. I have also included the cover images of the last two adventures that the game will have as well as their names.

Changelog v.0.8.6:

ADDED

  • Added names of the last two adventures (still to be developed) added and revealed.
  • Added a new event that occurs as a bard when you try to sing in the inn of Turania in the story 'Songs of Kings & Wars'.

CHANGES

  • Changed the image of the spear on the second page of the end log to that of a ring.
  • Changed the description text of the Sobara desert when you reach it in the story 'The Barbarian'.
  • Changed the name of the pirates in the story 'Song of Kings & Wars' to Turanian pirates.

BUGSFIXES

  • Fixed a bug in the story inn 'Songs of Kings & Wars' where if your character is a bard, and is wounded, giving him the order to rest would cause the bard to sing instead.
  • Some small arrangements.

  • Thank you for reading -

Changed files in this update

Depot 1766351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link