v2.0.0 - New Update!

We are excited to announce our latest game update, which brings a number of improvements and new features that will make the gaming experience even more enjoyable.

In this update, we have added a new feature: fishing, which allows players to catch fish throughout the Aurk Valley.

Additionally, we have added a new cooking skill, which means you can now prepare your own food and experiment with different recipes.

Read on to learn more details about these improvements and features:

Cooking

You can cook food. Cooked food gives more benefits to those who consume it and also eliminates negative effects of some ingredients.

It is also possible to create brews with different foods. Some are very powerful!

Fishing

Now you can fish in any lake or river!

Fish are food that your tribe can use as sustenance. They can also be used for creating brews and advanced food using the campfire.

There are different types of fish, and some can only be caught in specific areas or with specific items in the inventory.

Buildings

The worktable has been added, which allows you to create more arrows with fewer resources, fire bombs, and poison bombs (be careful with them!).

Status

Now characters can have statuses: they can be tired, hungry, well-fed, blessed by the gods...

There are statuses that give benefits and others that give negative effects.

New items

Fish, more types of food, brews, mushrooms (be careful when eating them), and bombs have been added.

Exploration

If you have a Horada Stone (a stone that allows you to see the fairies of the Aurk Valley) in your character's inventory, a fairy will guide you to your tribe's camp or the camp indicated in the task menu.

Game settings

Improved game control display

Audio volume levels

Misc

New help menu

Throwing stones!

Fixed various bugs

Improved compatibility with controllers

Collisions with objects and characters have been disabled to improve mobility.

Hunger decreases more during the day.

We would also love to hear your feedback and thoughts on our future updates, so we have created a new Discord channel.