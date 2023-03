The hand logic has been remade from scratch, so all bugs related to how the hand works should be fixed now (like the UI bugging out sometimes locking you out from playing new cards, specially in horde fights). I have tested all cards and played some runs and I didn't see any bugs, but I'll be closely monitoring all of your feedback to fix anything that may have broken!

Also, the default max hand size is now 8 instead of 10.

Have a great day! 😊