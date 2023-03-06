Update 1.1 + Store Update

**

Hide And Run will be removed from the store in coming weeks, it will be back in future.

**

Audio Indicator

Players can now enable indicator for audio via audio settings.

Shows direction where whistle comes and helps players who play with low volume or not volume at all.

Added audio indicator

Added new version of Farm map

Added new version of Combined map

Added new animations for shooting, jump start and jump end

Camera can now see through the scan effect

Added splash damage

Added customization for jeans

Added Clothes

Fixed issue where players spawned outside playable area

Fixed issue where players spawned with full black outfit

Changed lighting effects

Volumetric Clouds

Fog

Lowered lighting intensitivty

Lowered overall saturation