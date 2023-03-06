Update 1.1 + Store Update

**
Hide And Run will be removed from the store in coming weeks, it will be back in future.
Audio Indicator
Players can now enable indicator for audio via audio settings.
Shows direction where whistle comes and helps players who play with low volume or not volume at all.
- Added audio indicator
- Added new version of Farm map
- Added new version of Combined map
- Added new animations for shooting, jump start and jump end
- Camera can now see through the scan effect
- Added splash damage
- Added customization for jeans
- Added Clothes
Fixed issue where players spawned outside playable area
Fixed issue where players spawned with full black outfit
Changed lighting effects
- Volumetric Clouds
- Fog
- Lowered lighting intensitivty
- Lowered overall saturation
- Lowered hunters shooting delay from 0.35 to 0.2
