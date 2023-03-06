 Skip to content

Hide and Run update for 6 March 2023

Update 1.1 + Store Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Hide And Run will be removed from the store in coming weeks, it will be back in future.

**

Audio Indicator

Players can now enable indicator for audio via audio settings.
Shows direction where whistle comes and helps players who play with low volume or not volume at all.

  • Added audio indicator
  • Added new version of Farm map
  • Added new version of Combined map
  • Added new animations for shooting, jump start and jump end
  • Camera can now see through the scan effect
  • Added splash damage
  • Added customization for jeans
  • Added Clothes

  • Fixed issue where players spawned outside playable area

  • Fixed issue where players spawned with full black outfit

  • Changed lighting effects

  • Volumetric Clouds
  • Fog
  • Lowered lighting intensitivty
  • Lowered overall saturation
  • Lowered hunters shooting delay from 0.35 to 0.2

