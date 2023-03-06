 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 6 March 2023

Patch 0.03.117 is live! Minor Updates.

Share · View all patches · Build 10703258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When collecting evidence with the investigation assistant on, the ghost profiles will not spam the screen anymore.
  • Adjusted the photos required to fill the ghost progress profile for several ghosts.
  • Corrected bug where player could only collect one EVP per Investigation.
  • Further optimization of Spruce St. Map.

Changed files in this update

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link