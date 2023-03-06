Patch 0.03.117 is live! Minor Updates.

- When collecting evidence with the investigation assistant on, the ghost profiles will not spam the screen anymore.
- Adjusted the photos required to fill the ghost progress profile for several ghosts.
- Corrected bug where player could only collect one EVP per Investigation.
- Further optimization of Spruce St. Map.
