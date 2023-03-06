 Skip to content

The Pale Beyond update for 6 March 2023

Patch 1.2.3.1

Patch 1.2.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Runt and Runt's Da, turning up when ||left at port in the prologue|| fixed.
  • Additional minor fixes

We're currently conducting internal testing on the save tree update, before rolling that out.

