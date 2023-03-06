 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 6 March 2023

Small changes

Build 10703112

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • replaced the is_over function with two new functions to check the ground and the plants separately (you'll have to adjust your functions to this)

  • added the None keyword

  • added get_time()

  • added a hint for the maze

  • really fixed german locale bug now (I hope)

  • fixed bug caused by using a binary operator on a None value.

  • fixed tilling in the maze

