-
replaced the is_over function with two new functions to check the ground and the plants separately (you'll have to adjust your functions to this)
-
added the None keyword
-
added get_time()
-
added a hint for the maze
-
really fixed german locale bug now (I hope)
-
fixed bug caused by using a binary operator on a None value.
-
fixed tilling in the maze
The Farmer Was Replaced update for 6 March 2023
Small changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update