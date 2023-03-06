Mischievous Monday #30

Welcome back wretched. :]

Spent much of the week working on the new final game mode which will be coming in the game's full release this Thursday, so just some bits and bobs in today's update finishing various stuff off. And to answer a common question from last weeks update, nope this won't be the last Monday that's mischievous.

Some little sneak peeks of the new game mode...

And now on with the update!

I've been getting some strange and spooky reports of Windows 11 users running into a BSOD which also deletes their save file. I've now updated GameMaker to the latest version which hopefully might improve compatibility for various issues (BSOD, PS5 pad, HDMI audio). Fingers crossed.

The game will now also make a backup copy of your save file each time you die. This is stored as "save_backup.dat" in the usual place your save files are stored. This backup file isn't linked to Steam's Cloud Saves so won't be overwritten or synced with Steam. If your original save file becomes corrupted you can just copy over the data from the backup file into the normal save file.

Mausoleum Awakening - New Game Forever changes...

All forms of healing, except full heals, will now heal less with each NGF loop starting at NGF+2 (x0.8 -> x0.4 -> x0.1).

Enemies now have a greater range they push other enemies away from them with each NGF loop (so they bunch up in the middle of the map less).

Beast Whisperer class changes...

They can now beastraise Lantern Handler and Candle Ghosts for if you want to watch the world burn.

They can now also beastraise Ghost Watchers, Ghost Summoners and the Immortis Necarch, who conjure armies of lost souls to fight for them.

They now won't be offered the Barrow Bonebolster spell (since it's useless).

Other misc stuff...

Updated the "translation_reference.csv" file.

Added 5 new relics: Ethereal Rage, Ethereal Acuity, Ethereal Mysticism, Focal Flute, Moon Trinket.

Added 2 new Traveller events: Spellious Dealer, Lost Little Flag.

Crypt Hub: Changed the gems on the Boneworld Challenges door (so it's easier to tell apart from the Skirmishes doorway).

Crypt Hub: Added a little flavour text when entering the Mausoleum Awakening game mode (since there's no mention of the game mode name).

The Status Screen and when choosing a new relic will now show the max cap for the selected relic if you have one already.

Wolf Prince boss: Greatly reduced the rate his running speed increases over time (note the speed he moves as he performs the swipe attack hasn't been reduced).

Flag Waver enemy: Increased the amount of enemies that arrive with him (especially at lower levels).

Virginial Bow relic: Increased how many bones are needed per heal (so you don't have to deal with decimals). Removed the hard cap on how much it can heal in Awaken NGF and Skirmishes.

Deamonic Jester minion: There's now a cool down after being transformed into a snowman (so you're not constantly transformed).

Waxen Lunatic Fanatic minion: He will now slow down nearby enemies (in a similar way to lesser Fanatics).

Bernard's Watch relic: Decreased the amount of seconds of invincibility by -1 (the full 5 seconds was a bit much).

Mausoleum Awakening - Royal Causeway map: The stage 3 boss will now always be a Lunatic Fanatic.

Beastiary: Added 2 enemies: Chesty Mimic, Gemmy Lankler.

Beastiary: The Big Pumpkin/Boo Haunts now require 9 kills to reveal their info (instead of 99 since they are a rare enemy).

And bug fixes...

Fixed some spelling errors.

Compendium: Loading the Necrotic Skirmishes local leaderboard would cause a crash.

Compendium: It wasn't loading the Mausoleum Awakening online leaderboard scores correctly.

Escape Menu - Quit: This menu would become unresponsive if using a translation.

Playing in the Creative Plaything and then quitting to play another game mode would not trigger some relic effects (eg Forged Soul).

Doll Maker class: Shamans/Muggers would still be offered after being Banished.

Psycho Possessed class: When transforming into another class it would reset your invincibility frames (eg from a Bottled Fairy).

Beast Whisperer class: Some of the Tamed minions weren't displaying their name and description in the Status Screen (eg Tamed Elden Tree).

King Gigald: There was a graphical glitch when he was attacking.

King Gigald - Lase Orbit attack: The attack could cause damage as soon as they spawned (instead of only when the laser is wide).

Dungeon Catacomb map: If you beat the King as a boulder was moving past you then the boulder sound would continue throughout the Congratulations screen.

Roaming Traveller: If you didn't have enough meta then a traveller event wouldn't show up despite it saying so (it will now default to Miserable Wretch).

Flag Waver enemy: Low level Flag Wavers could make nearby fast moving enemies slower.

Beastiary: The Zombie Knight's name was wrong.

Enjoy! :]