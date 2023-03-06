 Skip to content

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 update for 6 March 2023

The National Women’s Soccer League joins FIFA 23 on March 15

Build 10703057

Patchnotes via Steam Community
All 12 National Women’s Soccer League clubs join FIFA 23 for free starting March 15, as dedicated HyperMotion2 capture authentically powers the players’ movements and new headscans for select players bring the faces of the NWSL to The World’s Game. Take the pitch in a variety of game modes including Kick-Off, Co-op Seasons, Online Friendlies, and VOLTA, or challenge for the title in Tournament Mode with a full home and away season that culminates in an authentic shield and trophy presentation.
Requires FIFA 23 (sold separately), all game updates & internet connection

