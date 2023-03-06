 Skip to content

Checkmate Kings update for 6 March 2023

Ednless Mode

Hey everyone!

It's been a month since we launched, and we know finding online matches has been tough. But we've got some exciting updates planned to keep things interesting!

Today, we're launching an endless mode where you can practice surviving against the chessboard. And next week, we're adding a leaderboard so you can compete against other players.

We've also fixed a few bugs that you reported. But we're always open to feedback, so let us know what else you'd like to see in the game!

Spread the word and invite your friends to join the fun. Let's make Checkmate Kings the best game out there!

