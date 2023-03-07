 Skip to content

Factory Town update for 7 March 2023

2.1.7 Patch Notes

  • Fixed bug: Omnitemples would enter a stuck, inoperable mode if they were created, constructed, and had 100 offerings provided in a single gameplay session

